Gold Secures Both an Overtime Victory and Clinch a Spot at the NBA G League Showcase Championship

December 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - T he Grand Rapids Gold (10-4) accomplished a back-to-back victory over the Motor City Cruise (7-7) 120-118. The victory brings their winning streak to five games in a row which also guarantees the team a spot to play in the Winter Showcase Championship later this week. The Gold managed to start strong and finish strong; maintaining the lead for the majority of the game. It was a battle in the fourth quarter with the Cruise playing impressive defense, holding the Gold within just a few points. After a couple made free throws by the Cruise, the game headed to overtime. The Gold persisted and a jump shot by Jahmir Young secured the victory.

All of the Gold players that touched the court contributed to the score tonight. Jahmir Young led the charge with 29 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds. Young also shot 80% from beyond the arc. Two-Way player Trey Alexander was just a couple points behind with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Tevian Jones came off the bench for an impressive game with 16 points and 3 rebounds. The Gold also collectively shot well from the free throw line making 72.7% compared to just 66.7% for the Cruise.

Two-Way player Alondes Williams was the lead scorer for the Cruise with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Dereon Seabron also played a strong game with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Tolu Smith III recorded a double-double for the Cruise with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Both Daniss Jenkins and Cole Swider recorded points in the double digits as well. Jenkins with 19 and Swider with 10.

The Grand Rapids Gold will head to Orlando to participate in the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Championship.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jahmir Young (29 pts)

Trey Alexander (27 pts)

Tevian Jones (16 pts)

PJ Hall (14 pts)

Charles Bediako (10 pts)

