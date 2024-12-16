Herd Suffers Loss to Skyforce

December 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost 115-95 to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd with a double-double of 39 points and 13 rebounds while James Akinjo followed with a double-double of 18 points and 13 assists.

The top scorers for the Sioux Falls Skyforce were Miami Heat two-way player Josh Christopher with 27 points and Nassir Little with 21 points.

Terence Davis opened the first quarter with a three-point play. The Skyforce answered with one three-pointer, but the Herd converted on the next four points to stay ahead. Sioux Falls came back to tie the game momentarily before Henry Ellenson secured a layup to keep the Herd on top. The Skyforce hit a stroke of 10 straight points to take a near double-digit lead. Stephen Thompson Jr. and James Akinjo combined for four points to cut into the Herd's deficit. Sioux Falls didn't slow increasing their lead to 10. Wisconsin outscored the Skyforce by two to close out the first quarter. Sioux Falls was on top 25-17.

Wisconsin secured the first basket of the second quarter, but the Skyforce answered immediately with a huge 13-2 run to go ahead 40-21 in the first five minutes. Wisconsin responded with a 7-2 run to come within 14. The Herd stayed with Skyforce, answering every basket until Sioux Falls broke away with nine uncontested shots. Wisconsin closed out the half with a Henry Ellenson three-pointer and a James Akinjo layup. Sioux Falls remained ahead 61-38 at the break. Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with 13 points in the first half.

The Herd opened the third quarter hot hitting a 12-2 streak to come within 15 points. Wisconsin stayed with the Skyforce answering every basket and slowly chipping away at the shortage. Henry Ellenson erupted with 10 straight points for the Herd making it a seven-point game. The Skyforce outscored Wisconsin 9-4 to go ahead 86-74 at the end of the third quarter.

Sioux Falls converted the first basket of the fourth quarter, but the Herd continued the momentum, grabbing 10 unanswered points to come within five points. The Skyforce quickly took back control of the game creating a double-digit lead at the six-minute mark. Stephen Thompson Jr. connected on a jump shot while Henry Ellenson added back-to-back baskets to make it an eight-point game. Sioux Falls responded with nine straight points to create a 17-point advantage with two minutes remaining. Henry Ellenson and Stephen Thompson Jr. each knocked in one basket to close out the game for the Herd. Sioux Falls held on to win 115-95.

The Herd will head to the Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida where they will play two games from Dec. 19 - 22. Opponents and game times will be announced at a later date.

