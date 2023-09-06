Stingrays Sign Connor Moore

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed defenseman Connor Moore to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Moore, 26, returns for his fourth season in South Carolina. The veteran blue-liner has skated in 150 games for the Stingrays and has accumulated 70 points (8 goals, 62 assists). Moore has been an alternate captain for the past two seasons.

"I can't say enough good things about Connor," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He does everything for us. He plays on our power play and penalty kill, and he battles through injuries. He's a warrior. Connor has been working hard all summer, and I'm excited to see him in camp."

Moore suited up for 66 games in 2022-23 and posted a career-high 38 points (6 goals, 32 assists). He played a key role in helping the Stingrays return to the playoffs last season after missing the postseason in 2021-22. Moore and Kotyk both joined the Stingrays before the 2020-21 season and helped the team reach the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals. Moore's close relationship with Kotyk influenced his decision to re-sign in South Carolina.

"I'm excited to be back," said Moore. "It was an easy answer for me when Coach Kotyk called. We talked a lot this summer, and our relationship has grown since he came in as an assistant coach. The energy that he brings to the rink every day is something special. This is where I started playing, and it's hard for me to leave now."

A native of Cumming, GA, Moore has played more games for South Carolina than any other active Stingrays player and has built a strong connection with the fanbase.

"Our fanbase is very invested in the organization and our team," said Moore. "They wait after every home game to say hello to the players, and they make us feel at home. Whether we're in a slump or playing really well, they're always supporting us and making us feel like we're the best team out there."

Moore becomes the fourth player to join the 2023-24 Stingrays defense core. The Stingrays have also re-signed defensemen Chase Stewart and Connor Hall while adding rookie defenseman Jon McDonald.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 against the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m.

