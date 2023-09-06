Thunder Announces Several Key Upcoming Dates

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, made a few announcements this morning in preparation for the start of the 2023-24 season.

Individual game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 11. Fans can purchase tickets at the Thunder office located at 114 N. West Street, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or online at selectaseat.com.

On Saturday, September 9, join us at our final Icebreaker Open House of the Summer at INTRUST Bank Arena and be the first to see the Promotional Schedule for the coming season. The event starts at 10 a.m. Fans can park in Lot 1 and enter through Entrance B. To RSVP to the event, click here.

The official reveal of the Promotional Schedule will be made on Monday, September 11. Check back to our social media channels to see what events we have planned or join our Email list to get the news directly sent to you.

