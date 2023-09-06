Nailers Announce 2023 Exhibition Schedule

Wheeling Nailers take on the Cincinnati Cyclones

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2023 exhibition schedule.

Before the Nailers face another ECHL opponent, the home fans will get the opportunity to see their full team first. There will be an intrasquad scrimmage at WesBanco Arena on Friday, October 13th at 7:10. Two days later, there will be an opening night preview, as Wheeling will host the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday, October 15th at 2:10. The Nailers and Cyclones will meet up in the preseason for the first time since 2018, before launching what is sure to be an electric eight-game regular season series the following weekend at Heritage Bank Center.

Both exhibition matches are free to attend with open seating, as Wheeling looks forward to a thrilling 2023-24 season.

The home opener is less than two months away, as the Nailers will host the Reading Royals on Saturday, November 4th at 7:10, starring Mad Chad Taylor the Chainsaw Juggler. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

EXHIBITION SCHEDULE

Fri. Oct. 13 - Intrasquad Scrimmage, 7:10

Sun. Oct. 15 - Nailers vs. Cincinnati, 2:10

