K-Wings Sign Nordqvist, Saigeon & Moe Ahead of Training Camp

September 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that rookie defenseman Jacob Nordqvist and forward Brandon Saigeon have signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

The team also announced that rookie forward Rex Moe has been signed to a Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

Saigeon, 25, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 190-pound, Grimsby, ON native, entering his fourth professional season and second with Kalamazoo. In 2022-23, Saigeon (64 GP, 8g, 27a, 26 PIM) finished the season ranked No. 2 on the team in points scored (35) and T-No. 2 in assists. Both of those totals go in the books as career highs.

"We're excited to have Brandon back to build on a personally successful season," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "Going into his fourth season, he has high expectations for himself."

The forward played five seasons with the Belleville Bulls, Hamilton Bulldogs and Oshawa Generals (OHL). Saigeon's standout Junior season came in 2017-18, when he led Hamilton to an OHL Championship, scoring 70 points (35G, 35A) in 65 games with a team-leading 18 goals in the playoffs. The following season, Saigeon amassed 92 points in 68 regular season games (Hamilton / Oshawa) with 16 postseason points in Oshawa's march to the conference final.

After turning pro, the forward suited up for the Utah Grizzlies (2019-20: 51 GP, 8g, 10a, 24 PIM), and the Wheeling Nailers (2021-22: 49 GP, 7g, 14a, 21 PIM), following his fifth-round draft selection by the Colorado Avalanche in 2018.

"I'm pumped to come back for my second season with Kalamazoo," Saigeon said. "It's an honor to play for this city and in front of so many amazing fans."

Nordqvist, 25, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 185-pound, Göteborg, SWE native, who's entering his first professional season after playing for Quinnipiac University in 2022-23 (38GP, 0g, 11a, +15, 20 PIM).

"Jacob Nordqvist is a young puck-moving defenseman," Martin said. "He brings championship experience from last year's NCAA National Championship team."

Before transferring to Quinnipiac, Nordqvist played four years at Lake Superior State University (141 GP, 13g, 49a, +28, 68 PIM), earning the alternate caption role in 2021-22.

"I'm super excited for the opportunity to play for the K-wings this season, and I have only heard good things about the fan base and their support brought to every game," Nordqvist said.

Moe, 24, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 216-pound, Grand Rapids, MI native, entering his first professional season after suiting up for the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) last season (36 GP, 13g, 13a, 94 PIM). The forward also played two games for the Adirondack Thunder in 2022-23 and also the Pensacola Ice Flyers (5 GP, 1g) after college in 2021-22.

"Rex Moe is a big powerful forward," Martin said. "He brings size, physicality and scoring ability to our team."

Before starting his professional career, Moe played four seasons for Adrian College (91 GP, 45g, 39a, 123 PIM), winning the NCAA III National Championship with the Bulldogs in 2021-22 and was named to the NCHA All-Conference Team in 2020-21.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for the Kalamazoo Wings," Moe said. "It's a blessing to play so close to home."

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

