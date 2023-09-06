Everblades Announce 2023-24 Preseason Home Games

Hertz Arena, home of the Florida Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today, they will host the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena for a pair of preseason games on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13. Both games will begin at 7:30 pm with the doors opening at 6:30 pm.

Blades 365 Members with full season plans have game tickets included in their packages for both preseason games. Single game tickets will be available to purchase for both preseason games and all regular season games starting Monday, October 2 at 10 am.

All ticket packages, including voucher and select plans, can be picked up at either preseason game. The Blades will have representatives located around the corner from the box office, near the hockey statue on the south side of Hertz Arena, who will be waiting for fans to pick up their tickets. Pickup begins at 6:00 pm for both matches. Blades 365 members who can't pick up their tickets at the preseason games can head to the main office starting Monday, October 16 at Hertz Arena from 9 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday.

Tickets for all Everblades home games start at $17 and can be purchased at the Fifth Third Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK.

Save money on Fifth Third Bank Box Office pricing by purchasing a Blades 365 Membership or group ticket package. Tickets starting as low as $11 per game with membership. Call the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK.

