Mariners Add Cole Dubinsky from WHL

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced the signing of forward Cole Dubinsky on Wednesday, out of the Western Hockey League. The 20-year-old most recently played for the Prince George Cougars.

Originally from Ardrossan, AB, Dubinsky began his WHL career with the Regina Pats at the end of the 2017-18 season. He'd become a mainstay in Regina's lineup for the next four seasons, playing over 200 career games for the Pats, until his trade to Prince George in November of 2022.

For the Cougars, Dubinsky averaged nearly a point per game, producing 25 (16 goals, 9 assists) in 29 games last season. He added seven more points (3 goals, 4 assists) in nine playoff games.

In his time with Regina, Dubinsky was a teammate of Connor Bedard, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I'm very excited to start my professional career this season and I am grateful for the opportunity the Mariners have offered me," said Dubinsky. "Learning the pro game from Coach Wallin and my veteran teammates is something I look forward to, joining a great organization like the Mariners."

Dubinsky is the 12th player to be announced on the 2023-24 Mariners preseason roster, which can be viewed here.

