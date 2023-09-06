Indy Re-Signs Goaltender Cam Gray

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Cam Gray. During the 2022-23 season, Gray played in 11 games for the Fuel and posted a save percentage of .900.

Prior to that, he played two games with the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2021-22 season, where he had a save percentage of .902, a goals against average of 3.48 and was credited with one loss.

During his college career, Gray spent three seasons at Adrian College, majoring in Finance. During his time at there, he posted a 53-9-2 record, not losing a single game in 23 matches during his final year.

The 26-year-old netminder played 30 games for the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) in the 2016-17 season. He posted a .913 save percentage that season and led the Patriots to the playoffs. He was named OJHL Player of the Week twice during this season.

The Woodinville, Washington native played 17 games for the St. Catharines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) the year prior. There, he went 9-5-1 with a .911 save percentage.

Before his time in the GOJHL, he played two seasons for Ridley College where he was a member of the hockey, track & field and rowing teams. There, he became the recipient of the Ohio Ironman Award which is given to the individual whose grit, determination and perseverance is inspirational to his teammates all while being a Dean's List student.

Gray on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I am very excited to be back with the Fuel for the upcoming season. Indy is a special place, and I look forward to being back together with the guys and getting to work. See you in October and Let's Go Fuel!"

This is the Fuel's twelfth signing for the 2023-24 season. Gray joins forwards Matus Spodniak, Darby Llewellyn, Jordan Martin, Andrew Bellant, Sam Ruffin, Luc Brown and Chase Lang, and defensemen Trevor Zins, Luke McInnis, Santino Centorame, and Chris Cameron.

