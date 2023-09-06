Forward Jack Becker Re-Signs with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jack Becker to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Becker, 26, enters his second professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying 33 points (12G, 21A) in 49 games last season along with five points (3G, 2A) in 14 Kelly Cup Playoff games. He scored an overtime winner in Game Six of Round One on May 1st in a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies in Boise. He also spent time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Ontario Reign making his debut on Jan. 23. He recorded one assist in nine games while with the Reign.

The 6-foot-4 215lb forward signed a contract with Idaho on Mar. 15, 2022 after completing his graduate transfer season at Arizona State University where he registered 24 points (8G, 16A) while serving as an Assistant Captain during the 2021-22 campaign. He played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Michigan from 2017-21 accumulating 51 points (26G, 25A) in 124 career games. He served as team Captain during his senior season in 2020-21 and was a two-time award winner of the B1G-10 sportsmanship award during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

The Dellwood, MN native played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2014-17 with the Sioux Falls Stampede totaling 51 points (24G, 27A) in 109 career games. He was selected in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins in the 7th round, 195th overall.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

