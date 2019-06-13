Stingers Sweep St. Cloud

Willmar, Minn.- The winning at home continues. The Stingers sweep St. Cloud in a two-game series.

Trevor Divinski (Minn. State-Mankato) started on the mound for the Stingers. Divinski went five innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He walked one batter while striking out three.

The Stingers scored in the first inning when Justin King brought in Baier on a base knock. Patrick Bordewick (Concordia-St. Paul), later in the inning, drove in Trousdale with a single. 2-0 Stingers. The Stingers continued to score in the second when John Trousdale (Alabama) launched a three-run home run. The Stingers drove in seven runs that inning off seven hits and one error. 9-0 Stingers.

In the fourth, the Stingers added on a run when Kaden Fowler (Georgia) walked with the bases loaded bringing in Walsh. 10-0 Stingers. The Rox put up runs in the fifth inning. They were able to score three runs off four hits. Divinski put an end to the inning a with a strikeout. 10-3 Stingers.

The bullpen was fantastic for the Stingers. Jake Marsh (Bethel) was first in relief. He pitched three innings without allowing a run. He gave up one hit and struck out four. Juan Cabrera (New Mexico State) closed things out in the ninth. It was three up, three down for the Rox in the ninth. 10-3 Stingers.

