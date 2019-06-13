Rafters Host Fond du Lac for Series Opener

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After rain forced the series opener between the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (8-8) and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (8-8) to be postponed, the Rafters return to Witter Field to host the Dock Spiders and open the series Thursday.

Wednesday's game will be moved to June 29, where the two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader in Fond du Lac with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m.

The Rafters built a late 5-0 lead against the Wisconsin Woodchucks in the nightcap of a Tuesday doubleheader and staved off a ninth-inning rally to win 5-2. Jake Dunham went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and now leads the team with 16 RBIs.

Neil Abbatiello is expected to start for the Rafters in his third appearance. The Wagner senior has a 1-0 record and a 0.90 ERA, striking out 14 batters in 10 innings of work. Connor Cook is projected to get the nod for the Dock Spiders. He has a 1-0 record and a 1.28 ERA through three appearances for Fond du Lac.

The Rafters' next home game will be Saturday against the Green Bay Booyah, featuring a Lebakkens Father's Day tool set giveaway along with a postgame pint glass giveaway presented by Awards N More and Kari Van Ert of State Farm.

