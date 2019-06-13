Jackrabbits Reduce Ticket Prices

Kokomo, Indiana (June 14, 2019) - ROC Ventures and the Kokomo Jackrabbits have announced reduced ticket prices for the remainder of the 2019 season. These are never-before seen ticket prices in the franchise's history! New ticket prices provided below:

- Backyard (the lawn seating in the outfield): $6

- Dugout (Sections 101-103 and Sections 107-109): $8

- Scout (behind home plate | Sections 104-106): $12

These are the lowest ticket prices since the team's inception in 2015. The price drop will allow a family of four to experience a night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium (KMS) for as little as $24.

Current 2019 Ticket Holders will receive 'Jax Cash' food vouchers to compensate for the price adjustment.

"We've listened to our season ticket holders and are always looking to improve the overall fan experience at KMS. With that being said, we are lowering our ticket prices so that everyone can enjoy an entertaining baseball game while trying our new value baskets," John Perszyk, Kokomo Jackrabbits General Manager, said.

In addition to lowering ticket prices, our on-field entertainment and theme nights have continued to expand and there is plenty on deck for the remainder of the season. The entertainment schedule includes three Bobble Head Nights, six Firework Nights, and three Jersey Auctions. The Jackrabbits also bring themes such as Apperson Jackrabbit Night, Star Wars, 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing, and the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock.

Seven-game and half-season ticket packages are available now, and an energized on-site ticket staff are eagerly waiting to help fans with their purchasing experience. Tickets are also available online at www.kokomojackrabbits.com.

The Jackrabbits are back at home this Sunday, June 16th , when they welcome the Kalamazoo Growlers to KMS. The first-pitch of the two-game series between the top two teams in the Northwood League's Great Lakes East Division is at 1:05pm. There will be a Power Tie gate giveaway as well in honor of Father's Day!

