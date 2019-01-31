Kokomo Jackrabbits Debut New Look to Celebrate 5th Season

January 31, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kokomo Jackrabbits News Release





Kokomo, Ind. - The Kokomo Jackrabbits, a summer league baseball team of college players and professional prospects as well as the newest member of the thriving Northwoods League, announced today a rebranding effort that will infuse an extra dose of fun and entertainment into the franchise and the fan experience.

The move by ROC Ventures, the owner and operator of the Jackrabbits franchise, is an investment in the Kokomo community and a commitment to bring a best-in-class fan experience to the team's supporters.

"We see the 2019 Kokomo Jackrabbits season as a celebration of where we've come as a franchise, where we're going, and for the incredible, unwavering support of our fan base," said Mike Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer of ROC Ventures. "Part of the new game day experience will include outstanding concession options, fun-filled theme nights and other fan experiences that we will unveil during our inaugural 2019 Northwoods League season."

In an effort to overhaul the concession offerings, ROC Ventures is working to bring new, interesting and exciting food and beverage options to Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

"One of the things that we really take to heart is listening to our fans and supporters, and working hard to implement that feedback," Zimmerman said. "We've heard that fans want more dynamic food and beverage options when they visit Kokomo Municipal Stadium for a Jackrabbits game, and we're going to deliver on those expectations, starting now."

New this season includes a number of premium fan experiences, including the Hop Yard, which includes all you can eat access to delicious food options, and bottomless beverages, including up to three beers per fan.

Additionally, the Jackrabbits' VIP Tables, which offer access to a high-end food menu and a wait staff, and Club Level options that feature all you can eat and drink access, are outstanding options for entertaining groups, client events or business outings.

The rebranding effort also includes a modern update to the Jackrabbit's logo, colors and jerseys for the 2019 season, its first in the Northwoods League. Established in 1994, the Northwoods League was the first for-profit summer collegiate baseball league. Participating states include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, Indiana and Ontario.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 31, 2019

Kokomo Jackrabbits Debut New Look to Celebrate 5th Season - Kokomo Jackrabbits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.