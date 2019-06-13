Mallards Compete in a Make up Double Header against Chinooks

Madison, Wis.- The Madison Mallards game against the Lakeshore Chinooks only lasted until the top of the fifth inning yesterday after being suspended due to heavy amounts of rain.

Yesterday's game will continue just as it was left with a 5 p.m. start time. Once the suspended game has been completed, the matchup scheduled for tonight will begin approximately thirty minutes after and is only seven innings.

The game will pick up where it left off yesterday. The teams are currently tied at four, and the Chinooks have the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the fifth inning. Deylen Miley (Bellarmine) was dealing on the mound for the Mallards when the game was suspended.

On the mound to start game two for the Mallards is A.J. Archambo (Oral Roberts). Tonight marks Archambo's third start for the Mallards. His last start was stellar as he pitched his way through five hitless innings and picked up the win against Green Bay on June 6. Archambo currently holds a 0.81 ERA, which is one of the top ERAs in the Northwoods League.

Gates for tonight's rescheduled double header will open at 4:30. The second game will start approximately thirty minutes after. Game two will feature Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, presented by Endres Manufacturing and also serves as Willy Street Co-Op Night. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

