Duluth Ends Homestand with 8-0 Loss

Duluth, Minn - Thursday evening was the last contest of the Duluth Huskies' 8 game homestand between the Huskies (7-11) and the Waterloo Bucks (10-8).

Neither team would reach base through the first two innings as both team's first six batters went 3 up 3 down. The Bucks would get the first baserunner of the game in the top of the 3rd with a walk but wouldn't be able to get anything after. Both teams would remain hitless entering the 4th inning.

The Bucks found the scoreboard in the top of the 4th inning when Bennett Hostetler scored on a Lorenzo Elion Sac Fly to give Waterloo a 1-0 lead. Hostetler led off the inning with a single, bringing his season average to .667. Cole Brooks and Bryce Wooldridge came across in the top of the 5th on a Huskies throwing error with 2 outs to extend Waterloo's lead to 3.

The Huskies found the hit column when Ramon Enriquez smacked a one-hop ground ball of the Bucks' third baseman's outstretched glove with 2 outs to break up Tyler Miller's no-hit bid in the 5th inning. Jack Corkery would relieve Miller in the bottom of the 7th inning. Miller pitched a gem, throwing 6 innings and striking out 4 while giving up just 3 hits.

Huskies Starting Pitcher Troy Newell would exit after throwing 6 innings and giving up 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits and struck out 3. Logan VanWey would come in to make his 6th appearance of the year and allowed 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 6 Bucks over 3 IP

The Bucks began the top of the 9th with three straight singles which then led to a 2 run single from Jake Gitter, stretching Waterloo's lead to 5-0. Then a Lorenzo Elian triple to right field, and a 3rd Huskies error would make it 8-0 Bucks, the final score.

The Huskies would finish the game with 4 hits and 3 errors while the Bucks scored 8 runs on 11 hits and committed one error.

The Huskies hit the road for three days and return home to Wade Stadium on Monday against the St. Cloud Rox with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. There will be a Thunderstix Giveaway and half-price admission tickets to anyone who brings two non-perishable food items or hygiene items so be sure to come out and support your Huskies.

