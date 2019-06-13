Booyah Comeback and Win Versus Wisconsin

Ashwaubenon, WI - Green Bay used the long ball from Chase Hanson to get the offense kick started in order to get a 4-3 win over the Woodchucks on Thursday night.

The Woodchucks struck for the first three runs of the night in the first two innings, getting all of their runs off of Garrett Martin. The Booyah pitcher responded by going five innings, striking out five Woodchuck batters and picking up his second consecutive win.

At the plate, after Hanson brought the game to one in the second inning, Mike Ferri doubled into left field for two RBIs, giving the Booyah their game winning run in the third inning.

On the mound, Chandler Ingram spent two innings on the bump, giving up a total of three hits and striking out two Woodchuck batters. Also out of the bullpen, Jaret Godman came in for two innings of work, giving a special performance to all 2,125 fans in attendance.

"It's been a pretty new thing to me to be a closer, but I love closing games and having Jake behind the plate definitely helps a lot." Jaret Godman said.

In the eighth inning, the brothers shared a laugh after Jaret struck out Nolan Soliveres to end the inning,

"I threw the pitch and before I could even turn my back to see if it was a strike Jake was already halfway to the dugout... we're very much on the same page." Godman said with a smile.

Green Bay picks back up tomorrow looking for a win streak as they host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the first of a home and home between the two. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

