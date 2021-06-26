Stingers Fall to Rox 9-0

Willmar, Minn. - For the first time all season, the Stingers are shutout in a game. It came at the hands of St. Cloud Saturday night in a 9-0 defeat.

St. Cloud was able to get off to a hot start early, scoring twice in the first, and they took advantage of Willmar's defensive miscues. Shortstop Daniel Sayre committed an error on a ground ball, which extended the inning. St. Cloud scored three more in the second on three hits and a walk. In the third, they scored another after a pair of hit by pitches started the frame. Caleb Ricketts hit a 413-foot home run over the right field wall in the sixth to extend the lead to 7-0. They then added two more in the seventh.

Logan Schmitt started for Willmar, going four innings, allowing six runs (three earned), five hits, two walks and striking out two. Weston Lombard tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the eighth and ninth, and he allowed only two hits and struck out one.

The Stingers only manufactured four hits offensively and didn't get a runner past second base.

Willmar looks to bounce back Sunday afternoon. They go up to St. Cloud, with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. from Joe Faber Field.

