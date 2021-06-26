Rox Blow out Stingers for Record-Breaking 11th Straight Win

June 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









Jordan Barth of the St. Cloud Rox makes a play in the field

(St. Cloud Rox) Jordan Barth of the St. Cloud Rox makes a play in the field(St. Cloud Rox)

Willmar, MN - Scoring six early runs, St. Cloud (19-6) rolled to a 9-0 victory over Willmar (12-15) and secured the longest winning streak in Rox history with 11 in a row.

The Rox hold a two-game advantage over the Mankato MoonDogs in the Great Plains West with one week remaining in St. Cloud's first-half schedule.

Offensively, the Rox got going quickly, scoring twice in the first inning to take the early lead that was never relinquished. Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene) and Jordan Barth (Augustana) both scored to open up the night.

Kemp followed up his run in the first with an RBI double in the second that capped off a three-run frame. Hitting a fly ball out to right field, Kemp brought Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) in from second base.

Pinckney and Connor O'Brien (Seattle University) each recorded three hits on the day as both are in the midst of hot streaks. Pinckney has ten hits in his last four games while O'Brien has multi-hit games in his last three outings.

The Rox also got a home run on the day off the bat of Caleb Ricketts (San Diego). The solo shot out to left traveled over 400 feet from home plate and gave the Rox a 7-0 lead. That was Ricketts' first home run of the season.

This is the Rox' fourth shutout of the season on the mound as a trio of pitchers combined for another gem. Nathan Culley (Minnesota State-Mankato) went four innings in his first start of the year, allowing just three hits.

Zach Gagnon (Tarleton State) and Andrew Morones (San Joaquin Delta) combined for five innings out of the bullpen to finish off the game and get the Rox' 11th straight victory.

The Rox will look for their sixth straight sweep on Sunday afternoon as they finish the series with Willmar. First pitch from Joe Faber Field will be at 4:05 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.