Booyah Return for Weekend Series

Max Wagner of the Green Bay Booyah at the plate

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday as they prepare to host the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The Booyah are coming off a loss to the Mallards on Thursday night, 7-5. Max Wagner (Clemson) hit two home runs and walked three times in that ballgame. Friday night's game was postponed due to weather and has been rescheduled for August 9 as part of a doubleheader.

Logan Lee (Northwood) will take the mound on Saturday evening. He was scheduled to pitch on Friday night, but the weather had other plans. Lee will be making his fourth appearance. He is 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA. He has pitched 19 innings and has allowed 12 hits, seven runs, two unearned, six walks and has struck out 13 men.

This will be Lee's first game at Capital Credit Union Park since June 5, in which he picked up a win after going six innings and allowing five hits, four runs, one walk with four strikeouts against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Tommy Lamb will start for the Chinooks. In 17.1 innings pitched, he has given up 17 hits, six runs, 10 walks and 14 strikeouts. He went up against the Booyah on June 7 in Mequon and allowed five hits, two runs, five walks and struck out three. He recorded a loss in the contest.

Fans in attendance on Saturday can enjoy a salute to Healthcare Workers with Prevea Healthcare Rocky bobblehead giveaway. Kids Run the Bases postgame, presented by Culver's and Y100 FM. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2021

