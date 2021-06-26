Woodchucks, Mallards Suspended at Athletic Park

June 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks and the Madison Mallards' matchup Saturday evening was suspended due to rain at Athletic Park after two innings.

Increasing rainfall in the opening pair of innings dampened the playing surface before the stoppage was called with the teams still scoreless.

Set for 6:05 p.m., the game began just ahead of 6:30 after the grounds crew initially repaired the field after a day of showers in Marathon County.

The teams will finish the nine-inning contest Sunday before their regularly scheduled series finale. The second game of the twin bill will be seven innings. First pitch is 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for the June 8 game will turn into vouchers that can be redeemed for general admission bleacher seating for any regular season 2021 home game based on availability.

For questions, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Nate Madej threw two shutout frames.

CJ Kayfus logged a two-out single in the second inning.

Next Up

The Chucks and Mallards are back in action 1:05 p.m. Sunday. They'll finish Saturday's suspended contest before playing their previously scheduled game. It will be Character Night at the ballpark, where you can Come meet your favorite characters from Toy Story and the Minions! Also back is the Sunday Dinner Trig's Family Four Pack - buy 4 reserved seats, get 4 hot dogs, & 4 bottles of soda for $44.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.