Growlers Lose Series Finale 7-0

The Growlers' rough ride in Rockford has come to an end. After three games decided in the final two innings, the Friday cap on the set was anything but a nail-biter.

Kalamazoo's only semblance of offense against Rockford starter Ross Thompson came in the first, when Blake Dunn singled, then Luke Storm's double had Dunn screaming around third base. However, the relay to the plate was on point, and Dunn was tagged out.

Besides the opening frame, Thompson was on point. The Heidelberg righty went six and two-thirds scoreless, generating weak contact in plenty of at bats. Kalamazoo popped out nine times, and only managed four hits.

On the flip side, Growlers starter Adam Wheaton battled, but didn't have his best stuff. He threw 88 pitches through five innings, and left with the loss after giving up a two run homer to Rockford's Philip Matulia in the fourth. The next batter Jared Cushing singled and came around to score on an error. The other four runs were tacked on the KZoo bullpen.

The Growlers travel north to face the Kenosha Kingfish tomorrow night. First pitch is at 7:05 ET.

