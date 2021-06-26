Rochester Rides High Scoring Middle Innings to Win over Eau Claire

June 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers bats came alive with their fare share of walks to earn a 9-3 victory in the series opener with Eau Claire. Rochester recorded eleven hits and worked eleven walks in the ballgame.

The Honkers used a three-run third and four run fifth to take control against the Express. A Jack Collette (San Jose St) RBI double plated Mac Horvath (North Carolina) to tie the score, followed by a Jackson Forbes (San Jose St)Â bases-loaded walk and Alex Pimentel (Long Beach St) single to take the lead.

Rochester capitalized on a lack of control from the Eau Claire pitching staff in the fifth. The Express issued seven walks in the inning, leading to four runs. Jack Collette, Cole Fontenelle, (Washington) Alex Pimentel, and Zack Raabe (Minnesota) all earned RBIs on bases loaded walks.

The Honkers tacked on a run in the sixth, Alex Pimentel drove in Jackson Forbes with an RBI single. Pimentel finished the night with four hits and four RBIs. Forbes reached base five times with an RBI.

Rochester benefitted from a great start from Aaron Vernon (Benedictine Mesa) on the mound. The righty tossed seven innings of two run ball, allowing four hits and striking out six.

With the win, Rochester improves to 10-13 on the season. The Honkers have won five of their last seven, looking for a series sweep tomorrow against the Express.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.