Mallards Back in Wausau to Face First-Place Woodchucks

June 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a game postponed by rain and unplayable conditions, the Madison Mallards (10-14) are heading to Wausau to take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks (17-9).

In lieu of a game the Mallards yesterday hosted an impromptu home run derby for the fans at the Duck Pond. Alex Iadisernia (Elon) came out on top in three rounds, hitting 15 total home runs.

The Woodchucks are coming off a two-game sweep of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. They won in ten innings last night by a final of 3-2.

Starting for the Mallards tonight will be Ryan Lauk (Wagner). Lauk was the scheduled starting pitcher for last night's game prior to its postponement, and now hopes to make his fourth start of the season and pick up his second win on the season.

Starting for the Woodchucks will be Nate Madej (South Alabama). Madej is 1-0 on the season with a 3.18 ERA coming into tonight.

The Woodchucks are currently at the top of the Great Lakes West division, a half game up over the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. The Mallards sit in 5th place after defeating the Green Bay Booyah in their last game on Thursday.

Tonight's game is the first of a two-game set with the first pitch times scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Mallards will then begin a home-and-home with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters following the series with the Woodchucks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.