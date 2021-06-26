Rain Dominates Again

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Saturday night's game between the Booyah and the Chinooks has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow, Sunday June 27, as part of a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 10:35 am and the second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be played to seven innings. Gates will open at 9:35 am.

Anyone with tickets from the postponed game can exchange them at the SMA Construction Ticket Office for a ticket to any remaining 2021 regular season game of equal or lesser value. Group leaders will be contacted by their sales representative regarding rescheduling of their outing.

Fans who come out to Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday can watch the Booyah play in their Sunday home alternate uniforms as the G.O.A.T.S play on Sundays, presented by WDUZ The Fan. Fans can also purchase the Grand Central Station Family Four Pack for $40 ($122 value). This includes 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 Booyah hats. Fans can also play Catch on the Field postgame, presented by Capital Credit Union. A Capital Credit Union logoed baseball will also be given to fans.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

