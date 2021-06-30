Stingers Fall 2-1 and Split Series against Rochester

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers fall Tuesday night against Rochester by a final of 2-1.

Willmar was unable to carry over the offensive show they put on early in Monday night's ballgame, only notching two hits in the ballgame. William Hamiter had both of them, one double and one single. They had plenty of opportunities to score as they left two runners on base in three separate innings.

In his Stingers debut, Kaden Hopson drove in the only Stingers run of the ballgame on a groundout to first. Carter Howell, who had previously walked, came in from third.

Rochester's only runs of the game came on a two-run home run in the top of the first by Mac Horvath.

The Stingers begin a series against Bismarck Wednesday night. First pitch from Bill Taunton Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.

