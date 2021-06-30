Mallards Head to Green Bay for Two-Game Set

Following a series loss in a home-and-home against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, the Madison Mallards (11-17) are headed to Green Bay to face off with the Booyah (10-19).

The Mallards fell 8-2 last night after the Rafters tacked on two runs in each of the eighth and ninth innings. The Mallards batters struck out 15 times at the plate, with 11 of those coming against Rafters starter Matt Osterberg.

Tonight the Mallards will send Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee) to the mound. Turnquist has made four starts this season, picking up his first win in his last start against Green Bay. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs, totaling five strikeouts.

On the mound for the Booyah will be Will Semb (Iowa). Semb is 1-1 on the season with an ERA of 5.54 pitching out of the bullpen. This will be his first start of the season.

The Mallards are 2-1 against the Booyah this season as the teams split their first series and the Mallards winning the previous matchup 7-5 last Thursday.

The probable pitchers for game two of the series will be Ryan Lauk (Wagner) for the Mallards and Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt). Lauk was the probable starter for the game between the Mallards and Booyah that was postponed on Thursday. He then started a game in Wausau against the Woodchucks for only two innings before that game was also postponed.

Tonight's game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, with the same first pitch time being scheduled for game two of the series on Thursday as well at Capital Credit Union Park.

