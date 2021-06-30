MoonDogs Cap off Series against Loggers with Pair of Wins for Sweep and Six-Game Winning Streak

LA CROSSE, Wis. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (20-8) grabbed two more wins from the La Crosse Loggers (12-18), Tuesday at Copeland Park

After getting out to a 3-0 lead Monday in La Crosse, mother nature had other plans as inclement weather suspended the game forcing a partial doubleheader to be played on Tuesday. Tuesday saw the MoonDogs add five more runs while allowing just one in the second half of the game. After Mankato won the game 8-1, a close fight saw the MoonDogs prevail over the Loggers with a 5-3 win in eight innings of a seven-inning contest for game two. With the pair of wins the MoonDogs now ride a six-game winning streak following a four-game sweep of the Loggers.

GAME ONE

On Monday, Mankato grabbed a 3-0 lead with one run in the first inning and two in the second. In three at bats,Â Adrian TorresÂ (Grand Canyon) had a single and two RBI. On Tuesday, Torres added another pair of RBI to his line when he hit a sixth-inning two-run home run.

Starting on the hill for the MoonDogs wasÂ Blake ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon). Blake Reilly threw 4.1 innings of shutout baseball while allowing one hit. He walked one and had seven strikeouts. After weather halted Blake Reilly's start Monday,Â Davonte ButlerÂ (Cal State Bakersfield) got the Dogs out of the fifth Tuesday before throwing the sixth inning as well.Â Carson HamroÂ (UCLA) threw the seventh and eighth innings en route to his first win for a 1-0 record. In two shutout innings, Hamro gave up one hit, walked one and struck out two.

For the Loggers,Â Travis LuensmannÂ pitched three innings, allowed five hits and three runs (two earned), walked four and had three strikeouts while taking the loss (2-2).

GAME TWO

Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) had the MoonDogs offensive game hitting the ground running in the second game. His no-doubt solo home run to right in the top of the first supplied the first edge for the MoonDogs over the Loggers. Although La Crosse tied the game twice in the bottom of the second and fifth, Mankato had a two-run answer both times to win the second game for a season-high six wins in a row and four-game sweep over La Crosse.

On the mound for the MoonDogs, relief armÂ Vince ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) moved to 3-0 this summer after working scoreless seventh and eighth innings for Mankato. Vince Reilly was perfect along the way with five strikeouts.

Up next, the second-place Mankato MoonDogs square off with the Great Plains West division leaders, the St. Cloud Rox, to continue the road stint. First pitch for the series that begins Wednesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

