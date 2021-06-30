Larks and Eide to Wash Cars for United Way

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks, Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler are holding the second annual "Clark's Car Wash" at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The car wash is free, and donations are encouraged. All donations will benefit United Way. Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler will double each donation. If someone donates $20, Eide will donate an additional $40. Last year, the car wash raised $2,070 for Bismarck Public Schools and Eide Ford Eide Chrysler decided to pitch in an extra $20,000, much more than they promised.

Larks mascots, coaches and players will be at the ballpark washing cars. There will be music and other entertainment as the Larks help raise money for United Way.

Cars will enter the ballpark parking lot from Hannifin Street, which can be accessed directly off of Front Street. Cars will then be guided through the various cleaning stations. All cars will exit the parking lot near the front entrance of the ballpark on Sweet Avenue.

Learn more about the event at Larksbaseball.com.

