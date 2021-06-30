Larks and Eide to Wash Cars for United Way
June 30, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks, Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler are holding the second annual "Clark's Car Wash" at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The car wash is free, and donations are encouraged. All donations will benefit United Way. Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler will double each donation. If someone donates $20, Eide will donate an additional $40. Last year, the car wash raised $2,070 for Bismarck Public Schools and Eide Ford Eide Chrysler decided to pitch in an extra $20,000, much more than they promised.
Larks mascots, coaches and players will be at the ballpark washing cars. There will be music and other entertainment as the Larks help raise money for United Way.
Cars will enter the ballpark parking lot from Hannifin Street, which can be accessed directly off of Front Street. Cars will then be guided through the various cleaning stations. All cars will exit the parking lot near the front entrance of the ballpark on Sweet Avenue.
Learn more about the event at Larksbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2021
- Larks and Eide to Wash Cars for United Way - Bismarck Larks
- Booyah Set to Host Mallards - Green Bay Booyah
- Postgame Fireworks Shows over Holiday Weekend to Feature $7 Tickets - Madison Mallards
- Mallards Head to Green Bay for Two-Game Set - Madison Mallards
- Honkers Pitching Holds Horvath Homer to Take Series Finale - Rochester Honkers
- Growlers Go Down to Jackrabbits 8-3 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- MoonDogs Cap off Series against Loggers with Pair of Wins for Sweep and Six-Game Winning Streak - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Fall 2-1 and Split Series against Rochester - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Roll Past Mallards for Fourth Win in a Row - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Pit Spitters End Road Trip with Dominant Pitching Performance - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Outlast Booyah, Stay in First - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rox Stifle Express Comeback Attempt, Split Series in Eau Claire - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Outhit 'Chucks in Loss - Green Bay Booyah
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.