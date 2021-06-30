Oh, What a Rush: Pit Spitter Pitchers Shine Again

June 30, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - On Wednesday, the (20-11) Traverse City Pit Spitters became the first team in the Great Lakes East, and fifth overall, to reach 20 wins with a 4-1 final over the (11-20) Kalamazoo Growlers.

Mario Camilletti singled once and walked twice, extending his on-base streak to 16 games, every game he's played this season.

Wyatt Rush (4-0, 1.35) dazzled in back-to-back starts with a seven inning, six strikeout day. It's the second game in a row he's pitched seven innings, allowing one run or less. Rush retired the lineup in order the first time before allowing his first baserunner in the fourth. He had four 1-2-3 innings on the day.

His offense gave him a run in the first as Zeb Roos and Camilletti singled to lead off the bottom of the first. Tito Flores knocked in Roos. Then in the third Flores added another RBI, this one a sacrifice fly to score Miguel Useche.

After Kalamazoo cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth, Traverse City answered in the sixth. Flores led off with a double and scored on a Trey Yunger single. Miles Simington added an RBI single in the eighth to push the lead to 4-1.

Anthony Ramirez (2-0, 0.77) loaded the bases in the eighth, but got out of the jam to strand three runners. Evan Gates pitched a perfect ninth inning for the second consecutive day to secure his league leading eighth save.

Box Score

Up Next

The two-game series concludes tomorrow at 7:05 ET. Jacob Marcus (0-2, 2.25) is the scheduled starter. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.