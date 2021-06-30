Honkers Pitching Holds Horvath Homer to Take Series Finale

Rochester rode a strong night from its pitching staff and a first inning Mac Horvath homer to take the final game of the series with Willmar, 2-1. The Honker pitching staff allowed just two hits in the ballgame, holding the Stinger offense scoreless in the final five innings.

Mac Horvath (North Carolina) stepped to the plate with Zack Raabe (Minnesota) aboard at first and one out in the top of the first inning. The freshman belted a towering fly ball down the left field line just fair inside the foul pole for his second home run of the season. The 385-foot shot was all Rochester needed to notch a seventh win in ten games.

Rochester pitching took over from there. Kenny Lippman (Denison) delivered a strong start, working five innings, allowing just one hit, an earned run, and striking out two. The lone Stinger run came in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Kaden Hopson. (Arizona) Lippman retired the first eight batters he faced in the ballgame and earned the victory.

The Honkers turned to the bullpen after that, Michael Portela (Norfolk St) allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings, with Jay Thompson (Georgia Southern) tossing a scoreless eighth. Darren Jansen (San Jose St) preserved the lead with a one-two-three ninth to earn the save.

Rochester splits the series with the Stingers after the win, making it a stretch of seven wins in their last ten games. The Flock returns home tomorrow to take on the Waterloo Bucks at 6:35 from Mayo Field.

