Stingers Beat Honkers to Cap off the Weekend

(Willmar, M.N.) - The Stingers wrapped up the weekend in a big way Sunday night as they beat the Honkers 10-4 to win the series.

Kyle Manzardo led the way for the Stingers as he tallied five total RBI, including a mammoth sixth inning grand slam. His blast notched his second homer of the year, giving Willmar five total in the young season. Manzardo also reached on an opposite field double and walked in a stellar Sunday night.

Willmar opened the game in the bottom of the first with two quick runs as Jayson Newman and Cesar Lopez drove in sacrifice runs respectively.

Despite a homer from Tanner Tweedt, his second of the series, in inning two, the Stingers grabbed a run in the second on an error.

After two more runs in the fifth, the big inning for Willmar was the sixth highlighted by Manzardo's grand slam.

Rochester got two runs back in inning seven, but Willmar pitching put the brakes on any Rochester comeback.

Jack Zigan, in his first start of the season, pitched three innings, giving up two runs and striking out three. Kyle Scott picked up the win for the Stingers. Coming in for relief of Zigan, Scott pitched two innings, not allowing a run and adding three strikeouts of his own.

The Stinger defense was on full display as well as Tyler Wilber made a pair of sensational plays at short as Griffin Cheney added a play to his highlight reel as well with a Superman-esque diving play at second.

Willmar improves to 4-2 on the season while Rochester drops to 1-4.

The Stingers get to well-earned days off on Monday and Tuesday before hitting the road Wednesday to face Rochester once again in a two-game series.

