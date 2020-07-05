MoonDogs Drop Third Straight Game to Bucks, Look Onward to Honkers Tomorrow

Mankato, Minn. -Â Â Mankato fell victim to Waterloo again Sunday night. The game went 5-2 in favor of the visiting Bucks and the MoonDogs now sit behind a three-game defeated record this season.

The middle innings played to the Bucks likeness on Sunday, they scored three runs after a pair of walks were handed out to lead off the inning. A pair of unearned runs soon followed via defensive miscues. The scoring was capped off by a Levi Usher sac fly that scored Dalton Shuffield and made it 4-1. Aside from each side posting another run the rest of the way, the Bucks fourth inning surge ultimately sealed the deal.

Mason Hull started the MoonDogs scoring on Sunday with an RBI single down the leftfield line that brought in Jake Thompson and gave the Dogs a 1-0 lead through two. Bucks right fielder, Oraj Anu, answered in the top of the third with a one-out double to right center that brought in the tying run. That was until the bucks added another three runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.

In the fifth, the Dogs cut the lead in half when Zach Gilles brought Max Wright in on a sac fly to left field, making it a 4-2 game.

The Bucks added insurance to their lead in the seventh when Patrick Ferguson launched a solo home run to right center and made it 5-2. That was where the game would ultimately stand.

The MoonDogs mounted a few rallies from that point on but were denied each time. They finished the night outhitting the Bucks 9-4.

The Bucks winning pitcher was Christian McGowan after he pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth frames. He held the MoonDogs scoreless repeatedly, just giving up three hits and striking out two. Gavin Lizik earned the save Sunday night, he also struck out a pair.

Jake McMahill was handed the MoonDogs loss. He went into the fourth frame before he was relieved. McMahill surrendered two hits, three runs, six walks and struck out five.

The MoonDogs, now 0-3 on the season, are back at home tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. to play host to the Rochester Honkers (1-3) for their first meeting of the season.

