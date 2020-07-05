Loggers Fall 12-7 to Fond Du Lac for First Loss of 2020

July 5, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - La Crosse came into Saturday night's 4th of July action undefeated on the young season. They were looking to win their 4th straight and their second over the visiting Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. They were unable too due to poor pitching performances as the Dock Spiders beat the Loggers 12-7 at Copeland Park.

Returning Loggers left hander Chas Sagedahl (Dallas Baptist College) made his first start of the season Saturday night. Sagedahl from the opening pitch was not his usual dominant self that he showed as a Logger in 2018. Sagedahl only got two outs in the first inning as he allowed 5 walks and a home run to Aaron Anderson (University of Libtery) in a big 4 run first inning. The Loggers would get two runs back in the bottom of the 1st on a Kobe Kato (University of Arizona) 2 run blast.

The Loggers and Dock Spiders would exchange runs back and forth until the bottom of the 4th. With the Dock Spiders having a 6-3 lead, the Loggers fought there way back. A Luke Brown (University of Louisville) bases loaded walk, Kobe Kato sac fly and a Matt Stinebiser (Duke University) bases loaded walk tied the game for the time being. The game was dead locked at 6-6 going to the 5th inning.

Eli Campbell (Bradley University) came into the tie ballgame for his first Loggers appearance of the season. Like Sagedahl, he would have a night he would like to forget. Campbell would allow five hits and five earned runs as the Dock Spiders patiently powered their way to an 11-6 lead. A Jack Alexander (Austin Peay University) RBI double, Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) RBI single and an Aaron Anderson RBI single capped a big inning that the Loggers could not recover from.

The Loggers only highlight after falling behind in the 5th inning was an impressive 4 inning relief appearance from Jared Freilich (Penn State University).

The Loggers are looking to get back in their winning ways on the road Sunday afternoon against the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters at 1PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.