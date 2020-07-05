Flickertails Sweep Weekend

The starting pitchers shined in Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Mandan Flickertails and the Bismarck Bull Moose.

Left-handed pitcher Jacob Widener got the start for the Bull Moose and delivered a quality start. The six foot seven Widener tossed five innings and sent seven Flickertails batters to the dugout on strikes. The only run given up during the lefty's start was via a wild pitch, leaving Widener's ERA for the day at 0.00.

Flickertail starting pitcher Clark Candiotti gave his team 11 strikeouts on three walks. Candiotti threw an efficient game, throwing 88 pitches in six innings. The right handed pitcher also laced the Metro Area Ambulance fastest pitch at 88 mph.

The wheels fell off for both teams in the sixth inning however. The Bull Moose scored two runs in the top of the sixth, while the Flickertails lit up University of Mary pitcher Paxton Miller. Miller came into the game in the bottom of the sixth and gave up four runs before being pulled.

Walks were the killers for the Bull Moose. 11 walks on the day saw the Bull Moose pitchers with constant trouble on the base paths. Flickertails runners burnt the Moose with five stolen bases on the day.

Flickertail designated hitter Collin Hopkins delivered the Fetzer Electric play of the game with a double to right field, driving in two RBIs.

The Flickertails improve to 11-4 while the Bull Moose fall to 2-11 on the season. The Bull Moose will visit the Bismarck Larks on Tuesday. The Flickertails will get a day off before coming back to the ballpark on Wednesday.

