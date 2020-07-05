Northern Michigan Pod Season Put on Hold

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Out of an abundance of caution the Traverse City Pit Spitters have announced that their 2020 season has been put on a brief hold with a goal of restarting on Friday, July 10. "We have had some positive COVID-19 tests with players on the teams and in consultation with the Grand Traverse County Health Department we have determined that pausing the season for additional testing and a reassessment of the schedule is the best course of action at this time," said General Manager Mickey Graham. "We knew that this was going to be a challenging environment to play baseball in and safety has been our driving force. That is why we test the players and coaches, screen multiple times each day and that is why we kept the teams in the bubble, eliminated fan interaction and keep them from the community at large."

"We're constantly looking at our plans and had revised them based on the circumstances." said Graham. "Our Readiness Plan was created with player and fan safety as our number one concern. We maintain social distancing requirements, our fans are fantastic about wearing masks and following guidelines, but unfortunately the on the field component now has some uncertainty around it and has forced us to regroup."

The Pit Spitters return this summer had been well received by fans selling out the early games at the reduced capacity of 500 fans per game. "There are not a lot of leagues playing right now, and that's for good reason, it's an incredibly uncertain operational environment. We feel bringing baseball back for our fans and our community is important and that is why we took this challenge on. Seeing the excitement on opening day in light of how tough the last four months have been for everyone was incredibly rewarding," said Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin. "We are confident that we can navigate through this and restart, with the safety of players, fans and our staff as our primary decision-making criteria."

The Pit Spitters plan to announce a revised schedule in the coming days.

For those fans that have tickets these canceled games, please hold on to those and as the remainder of the 2020 baseball schedule is revised a ticket policy will be announced.

