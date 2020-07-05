Rafters Improve to 5-0 Behind All-Around Performance

July 5, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters improved to 5-0 with another win Sunday against the La Crosse Loggers. This was the first game versus the Loggers since 2015.

The Rafters never were down after scoring two runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Jack-Thomas Wold and an RBI fielder's choice from Jake Dunham. The Loggers tied the game with a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth, setting the stage for the sixth inning.

In the sixth inning, the Rafters shoved four runs on the board to lead 6-2. Kyle Teel singled, Jake Dunham and Ryan Walstad walked to bring up Christian Sepulveda, pinch-hitting, with two out and the bases loaded. Sepulveda responded by nailing a line drive single to right-center fielder, driving in two. Sepulveda advanced to second while caught in a rundown, leading to another Rafter run. Austin Kryszczuk knocked in Sepulveda to drive the lead up to 6-2.

On the pitching end, the Rafters improved their staff ERA to 2.44, best in the WI-IL Pod, by allowing only two hits. Starter Chris McElvain threw three scoreless, striking out four and walking two. Brandon Siegenthaler relieved and struck out three over four innings and got the win. Ricky Castro kept his ERA at zero with two scoreless frames to close it out.

The Rafters take to the road tomorrow to conclude the series with La Crosse. The next home game is against the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Wednesday, July 8th for 90s Nickelodeon Night. First pitch is at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.