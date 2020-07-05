Rivets Use 7-Run 4th Inning to Down Chucks

ROCKFORD, IL - The Woodchucks were beaten by the Rockford Rivets on the road Sunday, in the first game of a two-game set. The final score was 13-6.

The Woodchucks struck first with a bases-loaded RBI walk from Raul Ortega in the top of the first inning. The Rivets scored two runs in the bottom half however, and led 2-1 after one. Over the next few innings, Rockford went on to score 13 unanswered runs against the Wisconsin pitching staff, including seven in the fourth inning. The score was 13-1 through six innings.

The Chucks didn't give up though, and scored five runs over the final three innings. Adam Frank, Brandon Seltzer, Leighton Banjoff, and Raul Ortega all collected late-inning RBIs.

Sayer Diederich only lasted 2.2 innings in his start for Wisconsin, and was given the loss. The winning pitcher was Zach Losey of Rockford.

Top Performers

Kyle Hess was 2-2 with three walks, reaching base all five times he came to the plate.

Raul Ortega was 1-3 with a walk, collecting 2 RBIs.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will play in Rockford tomorrow before returning home on Tuesday night, where they'll have a game against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

