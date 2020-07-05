Rafters Welcome La Crosse Loggers to Witter Field for Sunday Matinee

July 5, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have not skipped a beat through the first four games in 2020, steamrolling the competition to a 4-0 record. The Rafters offense is hitting .306 with a league-best six home runs. Overall, the Rafters have scored 35 runs in four games, best in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod.

The Rafters enter today's game fresh off an all-around 9-0 win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Three Rafters pitchers combined to strike out 17 Woodchucks in a one-hitter, with the only base hit for the Rafters coming with two outs in the ninth inning. Offensively, Ryan Walstad hit a three-run bomb to vault the Rafters to a win.

The Loggers come into today as the second-best team in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Loggers lost on Saturday at home to the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders 12-7.

Today's starters are the Rafters' Chris McElvain and Loggers' Lucas Braun. First Pitch is at 1:05pm and coverage starts at 1:00pm on Northwoods League TV.

