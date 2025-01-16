Sting Announce Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Sarnia, ON. - The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is proud to continue the annual tradition of adding to the Sarnia Sting Hall of Fame Honoured Membership with the election of three individuals to the class of 2025. This year's inductees will be recognized alongside their families for their contributions in building the success of the Sting in Sarnia-Lambton during an on-ice ceremony when the Sting host the Erie Otters on Saturday, February 1st for Hall of Fame Night presented by All Seasons Trophies.

Jeff Heerema

1997-2000 192 GP - 229 PTS

Forward Jeff Heerema was drafted by the Sarnia Sting in the 2nd round, 31st overall in the 1997 OHL Priority Selection from the Thunder Bay Kings U18 AAA program. Upon joining the Sting, Heerema would have instant success scoring 32 goals and 72 points in his rookie season, earning himself a spot in the CHL Top Prospects game as well as a nomination to the OHL's Second All-Rookie team.

Over the next two seasons, Heerema would be the model of consistency eclipsing the 30-goal and 70-point marks in each season with the Sting. Heerema also demonstrated consistency in his availability while with the Sting, playing in over 60 games through each of his three seasons in the OHL, finishing his OHL career with 192 games played, all of which were in a Sting uniform. Heerema currently sits 6th all-time in career goals scored with 99 regular season goals, and 7th all-time with 219 career points.

Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes 11th overall in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, Heerema would go on to play 12 years professionally which included 32 games in the NHL with Carolina and St. Louis. Heerema had a very decorated career in the AHL spanning 7 seasons which featured a career high in the 2005-06 season with the Binghamton Senators in which he put up 27 goals and 74 points. Following his professional tenure in North America, Heerema closed out his very successful career in Europe between 2007 and 2012, highlighted by a Championship in 2011 with the Nottingham Panthers of the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

Following his playing career, Heerema returned to his hometown of Thunder Bay where he remains connected with local minor hockey programs.

Patrick DesRochers

1995-1999 143 GP - 63 WINS

Patrick DesRochers was drafted by the Sarnia Sting in the 1st round, 8th overall in the 1995 OHL Priority Selection. As a product of the Barrie Colts Tier 2 Jr. A program, DesRochers split the starting duties in his OHL rookie season before eventually taking over as the team's starting goalie, surpassing 50 starts in both the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons.

DesRochers led the entire OHL in shutouts in the 1996-97 season and was named to the CHL Top Prospects Game in 1997-98.

DesRochers' name can be found throughout Sting record books. The Penetanguishene, Ontario native's 4 shutouts in the 1996-97 season remains the all-time single season high for a netminder while his 5 total shutouts during his tenure with the Sting ties him for second all-time in franchise history. DesRochers also remains the second winningest goalie with 63 career regular season wins and currently sits third all-time amongst netminders in total games played with the Sting after making 143 appearances.

Drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round, 14th overall in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, DesRochers would go on to play 8 years professionally including suiting up for 11 games in the NHL with the Coyotes. DesRochers had stints in both the AHL and in Europe over the course of his professional career. His many professional accolades include representing Canada at the 2001 Spengler Cup and winning a Norwegian national championship in 2009.

Following his playing career, DesRochers returned to Sarnia where he raised his family while immersing himself into the community. He has continued to be involved with the Sting, serving as Goalie Coach from 2014 to 2017 and is currently in his 11th season as Colour Commentator for the Sting radio broadcasts with Blackburn Media on CHOK.

Dr. John Vargo- Builders Category

1994- Present BSC.HK, DC, FRCCSS(C)

A proud born and raised native of Sarnia, Dr. John Vargo is a chiropractic sports injury specialist who joined the Sarnia Sting during the Hockey Club's inaugural 1994-1995 season following the team's relocation from Newmarket to Sarnia.

Dr. Vargo's dedication to the Sarnia Sting has been truly remarkable throughout his years of service with the team. Dr. Vargo's passion for working with elite athletes and their wellbeing has endeared himself to every player who has ever dawned a Sarnia Sting jersey.

Outside of his role with the Sting, Dr. Vargo is one of the founding members of the Sarnia Chiropractic and Performance Centre. He served as the team chiropractor for the Canadian track and field team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. He has been a dedicated member of Athletics Canada's medical team and travelled with them to events in over 10 different countries around the world including the Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Diamond League meets and training camps. Dr. Vargo also currently acts as a Chiropractic sports injury consultant for several NHL and NFL players.

Dr. Vargo received his Honors Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Kinetics from the University of Guelph and his Chiropractic degree from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto. He also completed a post-graduate Chiropractic sports injury specialty and is a Fellow in the Royal College of Chiropractic Sports Sciences (Canada). His goal is to continue along a path of life-long learning and elite sports medicine experiences and to bring that same level of expert treatment provided to professional and Olympic athletes to the patients of all ages and activity levels at the Sarnia Chiropractic and Performance Centre.

