Melee, Bryant Announce Commitments to Sacred Heart

January 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes forward Gavin Bryant

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes overage forwards Jonathan Melee and Gavin Bryant have announced that they have both committed to Sacred Heart University for the 2025-26 NCAA hockey season.

Melee, a native of Rockland, ON, was originally selected by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the second round, 21st overall, of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He featured in 26 games for the Bulldogs before being acquired by the Petes in January of 2022 in a trade involving Anaheim Ducks star Mason McTavish. In parts of four seasons with the Petes, Melee has played in 187 games, scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists for 104 points. In 2023, Melee played in 13 playoff games for Peterborough, scoring five goals and helping them to an OHL Championship and an appearance at the Memorial Cup in Kamloops, BC. On January 10, 2024, Melee was named the 63rd Captain of the Petes, a title he still holds today.

Bryant, a native of Ingersoll, ON, was selected by the Owen Sound Attack in the second round, 37th overall of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He played for the Attack for two seasons, before being traded to the Niagara IceDogs in 2023, later being acquired by the Petes in October of 2024. Over his four-year OHL career, he has featured in 182 games between the Attack, IceDogs, and Petes, scoring 48 goals and adding 85 assists for 133 points. Bryant has worn a letter for all three teams, serving as an Assistant Captain in Owen Sound, Niagara, and Peterborough, while also being named the Captain of the IceDogs in 2024.

"On behalf of the Peterborough Petes, I'd like to congratulate Jonathan and Gavin on their commitments to Sacred Heart University," noted Oke. "This is a fantastic opportunity for them both to continue their hockey and academic careers. Both have been incredible leaders and ambassadors during their time with the Petes and we look forward to having them finish their OHL careers here in Peterborough."

Sacred Heart University is a private Roman Catholic Institute located in Fairfield, Connecticut. Their Men's Hockey team, the Pioneers, are an NCAA division 1 program that compete in the Atlantic Hockey America Conference.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 16, when they host the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

