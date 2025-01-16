Otters Issue Statement Ahead of Weekend

January 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - Due to an ongoing internal review of team policy, head coach Stan Butler will not be joining the team for its upcoming weekend road trip.

