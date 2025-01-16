Otters Issue Statement Ahead of Weekend
January 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania - Due to an ongoing internal review of team policy, head coach Stan Butler will not be joining the team for its upcoming weekend road trip.
About the Erie Otters:
The Erie Otters are an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) team based in Erie, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1996, the Otters have a rich history of excellence both on and off the ice. The team is committed to creating memorable experiences for its fans and contributing to the growth and well-being of the Erie community.
For further information on the Erie Otters and for media inquiries, please contact Shawn Bednard at shawn.bednard@ottershockey.com or Trevor Kubeja at trevorkubeja@ottershockey.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
