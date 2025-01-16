Spitfires Beat Sudbury 6-2

January 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Wolves were in town for the only time this season for a matchup of two top teams in the OHL. Both teams came in hot as winners of 4 of their last 5 games. This matchup featured two of the top three goal scorers in the OHL with Sudbury's Kieran Walton with 69 points (2nd) and Liam Greentree with 72 points (Tied for 1st). On Thursday, the Spitfires dominated the Wolves and came out on top in a 6-2 win.

In the first period, the Spitfires struck quickly. Belchetz got the puck to Protas and he found Mathurin streaking in who sniped his 4th of the season. It took over 11 minutes for the games next goal. The Spitfires would double their lead after the Wolves turned it over and Protas scored his 30th of the season unassisted. Just over two minutes later, the Wolves would cut the lead in half with a goal from Villeneuve. The shots were 10-6 for the Spitfires after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would put on the pressure and dominate the frame. Outshooting the Wolves 16-7 through the period, the Spitfires were able to tack on two more goals. Cristoforo scored his 9th of the season on a rebound which made it 3-1. Late in the period, the Spitfires had a powerplay and Greentree made them pay with his 31st goal of the season. The Spitfires were up 4-1 heading into the third period.

In the third period, Greentree would score his 2nd of the night after a powerplay expired to extend the Spitfires lead to 5-1. Nine minutes later, the Wolves Musty would respond and make it 5-2. Less than two minutes later, McNamara would seal the deal with his first as a Spitfire and the Spitfires skated to a 6-2 win.

The Spitfires hit the road for games in Barrie on Saturday and Oshawa on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30pm on Saturday at the Sadlon Arena and 6:05pm at the Tribute Communities Centre on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.