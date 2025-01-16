Petes Fall to Greyhounds at Home
January 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes defenseman Blake Gowan (left) vs. the Soo Greyhounds
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, January 16, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Soo Greyhounds at the PMC for the only time this season. The Greyhounds won the game by a score of 7-0.
It was a milestone game for 2nd-year Petes forward Caden Taylor, who skated in his 100th OHL contest on the night. Masen Johnston stopped 19/21 after entering the game in relief in the second period.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Soo Goal (12:33) - Owen Allard (9), Assists - Marco Mignosa (23), Chase Reid (13)
Soo Goal (13:59) - Travis Hayes (11), Assists - Brady T. Smith (6), Brodie McConnell-Barker (9)
Second Period:
Soo Goal (6:42) - Jordan Charron (6), Assist - Chase Reid (14)
Soo Goal (8:31) - Owen Allard (10), Assists - Noel Nordh (15), Keegan Gillen (3)
Soo Goal (9:37) - Justin Cloutier (20), Assist - Brady Martin (16)
Soo Goal (10:58) - Justin Cloutier (21), Assist - Chase Reid (15)
Third Period:
Soo Goal (4:33) - Marco Mignosa (17), Assists - Erik Muxlow (6), Keegan Gillen (4)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, January 18, when they host the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Braydon McCallum (left) in the faceoff circle
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Masen Johnston vs. the Soo Greyhounds
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes defenseman Blake Gowan (left) vs. the Soo Greyhounds
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
