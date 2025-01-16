Petes Fall to Greyhounds at Home

January 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes defenseman Blake Gowan (left) vs. the Soo Greyhounds

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes defenseman Blake Gowan (left) vs. the Soo Greyhounds(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, January 16, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Soo Greyhounds at the PMC for the only time this season. The Greyhounds won the game by a score of 7-0.

It was a milestone game for 2nd-year Petes forward Caden Taylor, who skated in his 100th OHL contest on the night. Masen Johnston stopped 19/21 after entering the game in relief in the second period.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Soo Goal (12:33) - Owen Allard (9), Assists - Marco Mignosa (23), Chase Reid (13)

Soo Goal (13:59) - Travis Hayes (11), Assists - Brady T. Smith (6), Brodie McConnell-Barker (9)

Second Period:

Soo Goal (6:42) - Jordan Charron (6), Assist - Chase Reid (14)

Soo Goal (8:31) - Owen Allard (10), Assists - Noel Nordh (15), Keegan Gillen (3)

Soo Goal (9:37) - Justin Cloutier (20), Assist - Brady Martin (16)

Soo Goal (10:58) - Justin Cloutier (21), Assist - Chase Reid (15)

Third Period:

Soo Goal (4:33) - Marco Mignosa (17), Assists - Erik Muxlow (6), Keegan Gillen (4)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, January 18, when they host the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.