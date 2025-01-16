Weekend Preview: January 16-19

January 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts are set to begin the weekend by icing a full lineup for the first time with their trade deadline acquisitions. Anthony Romani will make his Colts debut and Cole Beaudoin returns in his first game following the World Juniors.

Thursday, January 16th at North Bay:

Thursday's contest will see two former Battalion return to North Bay for the first time. Former Battalion Captain Owen Van Steensel and Vancouver Canucks prospect Anthony Romani will suit up on the opposition after being acquired by the Colts on January 5th. The Colts are still searching for the first win of 2025 and enter Thursday night winning the past two games against North Bay. Dalyn Wakely makes his second return to North Bay and will look to continue to find the score sheet, he scored twice in his return on December 29th.

Saturday, January 18th vs Windsor:

Saturday nights at Sadlon Arena have brought the crowds out. The Windsor Spitfires make their lone trip to Barrie and currently sit in second place in the Western Conference with 63 points. The two last squared off on November 21st in Windsor, which saw the Spitfires win a tight game 2-1. Click here for tickets.

Sunday, January 19th at Niagara:

The visiting team between the IceDogs and Colts has won each contest so far this season. The Colts won the first matchup at the Meridian Centre on November 1st with a score of 7-3 but dropped the contest at Sadlon Arena on December 19th, 6-5. The Colts will look to shut down the IceDogs offence as they enter Sunday's contest with three players over 50 points.

Other Notes:

Kashawn Aitcheson, Beau Jelsma, and Evan Passmore participated in the inaugural OHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday night in Brantford.

NHL Central Scouting released its mid-term rankings with three Colts appearing on the list; Kashawn Aitcheson (#15), Evan Passmore (#55), and Ben Hrebik (#10).

