Martone Scores OT Winner as Eastern Conference Wins Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game 5-4

Brantford, ON - Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads) scored with 1:21 remaining in overtime, finishing on a feed from local talent Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs) as the Eastern Conference prevailed in the first-ever Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

On a big day for the Brantford Bulldogs franchise following the introduction of a new ownership group in the Hyman family at a press conference earlier in the day, the first of its kind event for the Ontario Hockey League couldn't have gone much better. Nice goals, physical play, intensity and a great atmosphere highlighted the evening before a capacity crowd at the Brantford Civic Centre.

"It was an amazing experience," said Martone post-game. "It just shows how much depth there is in the OHL. It was a really good, strong hockey game. It was fast-paced, competitive and it was a lot of good opportunity for players to show the scouts and teams watching.

"I want to go out there and win every night, no matter if it's an all-star game, a regular season game or a playoff game."

O'Brien, who wore the 'C' for the Eastern Conference, claimed MVP honours for the Eastern Conference as he tallied three assists including primaries on both the tying and winning goals. Kitchener Rangers defenceman Cameron Reid earned MVP recognition for the Western Conference after collecting three assists of his own. Both players were represented with the Connor McDavid 97 Award for their efforts.

"The fans brought the energy tonight, it was a great game," said O'Brien. "It was cool to receive this honour with all of the Brantford fans here. I felt like I represented them well. "This event was pretty nerve-wracking with all of the scouts up in the stands."

A back-and-forth first period saw the two teams exchange goals, with the Western Conference emerging from the first frame up 3-2. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) got the scoring started 4:44 into action before Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds) and Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) would add others for the West. North Bay Battalion forwards Shamar Moses and Lirim Amidovski countered for Team East.

The intensity picked up in the second period as the physical pace kicked up a notch with two separate incidents of five-minute fighting majors being handed out.

The Eastern Conference's Owen Griffin (Oshawa Generals) knotted the game at three 1:56 into the middle period before overage winger Adrian Misaljevic (Kitchener Rangers) countered beore the midway mark of the frame.

Trailing 4-3 to start the third, the Eastern Conference equalizer come from an unlikely source as Xander Velliaris (Saginaw Spirit), who was recently dealt in the Ontario Hockey League and still has yet to score his first career goal, took a feed from O'Brien and snapped it past West goaltender Matthew Koprowski (Owen Sound Attack) to knot the score at four.

A back-and-forth overtime period featured a big glove save from Koprowski to keep the score even, but the Eastern Conference would find a way, with O'Brien finding Martone who had a streaking Beau Jelsma (Barrie Colts) coming down the middle before opting to shoot and beat Koprowski through the five-hole for the game winner.

A sold out crowd of 3,195 was on hand in Brantford for the game as the Western Conference outshot the Eastern Conference 37-35.

East netminder Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads) was perfect in the second half of the game, stopping all 19 shots he faced to collect the win.

Officials for the game included referees Jarrett Burton and James Kraft alongside linesmen Joel Kielbowich and Devon Gale.

A group consisting of OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford, Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis, Brian McDavid, the father of NHL star and OHL graduate Connor McDavid and representatives from title sponsor Enbridge Gas joined outgoing Bulldogs owner and governor Michael Andlauer for the ceremonial pre-game puckdrop.

It was announced earlier Wednesday that Andlauer, through negotiations with Mayor Davis and the City of Brantford, secured a new 15-year lease for the Bulldogs franchise with plans for a new sports and entertainment centre in the city. An incoming ownership group led by Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman, brother Spencer Hyman and father Stuart Hyman finalized the agreement at Wednesday's media event.

Nearly 200 NHL scouts including several members of NHL Central Scouting were in attendance on Wednesday as the first-ever Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game delivered some great moments to be added to the OHL history books.

