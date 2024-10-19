Steel Fall in Back-And-Forth Battle Against Madison

GENEVA, IL - In another heated border battle, the Chicago Steel (4-6-0-0, 8 pts.) could not overcome a strong offensive onslaught backed by an Egor Barabanov hat trick as the Madison Capitols (5-2-1-1, 12 pts.) won its second straight over Chicago in a 6-4 win at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night.

Alex Hage tallied his first USHL goal, and Kolin Sisson, Luke Goukler and Tobias Ohman all scored for Chicago.

Goaltender Louka Cloutier stopped 22 shots in defeat.

After defeating Chicago 10-2 Friday, the Capitols picked up where they left off and hit the ground running with a score just 47 seconds into the opening period.

After a failed attempt to clear its zone, Madison got the puck out on a second effort as Austin Moline nudged it forward to Egor Barabanov who carried in two-on-one before firing over the glove of Cloutier.

Five and half minutes later, the Capitols took advantage of a tired Steel line and pounced, with Aidan Shirey dishing a pass to Diego Johnson who moved past the Steel defense and scored on a backhand shot from between the circles, making it 2-0.

The Steel found the response they desperately needed later in the first period of a flukey bounce that sprung Aidan Dyer to a two-on-none. With Hage to his left, Dyer fed a pass over to Hage, who smoked his first USHL goal past Capitals goaltender Caleb Heil to get Chicago within one.

Three minutes after Hage's goal, the Steel went to their first power play of the game and ended a long man advantage drought by scoring their first power play goal in six games to tie it at two.

With possession in the left corner, Ben Yurchuk lobbed a pass to Sisson in the slot who wristed a shot through traffic and in for his fifth goal of the year.

The Steel outshot Madison 12-6 in the opening frame.

Chicago continued to run with the momentum for a chunk of the second period, putting shots off the goalpost twice in the period.

The Capitols hopped back in front at 14:42 of the period off an offensive zone faceoff.

Barabanov got a tie-up and kicked the puck back to Bobby Cowan who immediately snuck a shot through a screen to put Madison back in front 3-2.

Under three minutes into the third, the Capitols seemingly got on the board when Barabanov put a shot up and over Cloutier, but the officials said no goal. Following a stoppage and a review, the play was ruled a goal for Barabanov's second goal of the night.

The game of cat and mouse continued at the five-minute mark when Hudson Gorski held the zone and sent the puck deep, where it deflected off of a Capitols player and landed near Goukler who ripped a snipe past Heil to make it 4-3.

The Capitols again stifled the Steel comeback attempt when a shot from Aiden Long was initially blocked, but he picked up the rebound and fired another shot on goal. Cloutier made the initial save, but a scramble for the loose puck ensued and Barabanov found it and scored his third of the night to complete the hat trick.

Chicago continued to work tirelessly to stay in the game and got another boost when Tobias Ohman scorched a one-timer past Heil off a great feed from Dyer at 12:45 to make it 5-4.

Madison put the final touches on the win less than a minute after Ohman's goal when Cowan scored his second of the night to complete the 6-4 victory.

