Fighting Five: Saints Visit Buccaneers for First Time

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (5-3-0-0, 10 pts) visit the Des Moines Buccaneers (1-6-0-0, 2 pts) in the first of eight matchups this season on Saturday night in West Des Moines.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Friday Fall

The Saints were shutout for the first time since Dec. 30, 2023 on Friday night in a 5-0 loss to the Omaha Lancers. It is the first time this season the Saints have dropped back-to-back contests after a defeat last Friday to the Sioux Fall Stampede.

Des Moines enters Saturday's matchup after a 5-3 loss to Cedar Rapids on Friday night and the Bucs have dropped six-straight contests after winning the first game of the season.

2. Saints Shots

The Saints eclipsed their season average for shots on goal on Friday night by launching 34 pucks on net. Dubuque averaged just under 31 shots per game entering the weekend.

Despite 27 shots through two periods, the Saints were unable to solve Mikhail Yegorov on Friday and eventually fell to the Lancers.

3. Špunar Saves

Saints goaltender Jan Špunar faced a ton of pressure from the opposition in each game last week. Špunar faced 35 shots in a 7-4 win over Fargo on Thursday before stopping 49 of 55 against Sioux Falls the next night.

His 49 saves were the most by a Fighting Saints goaltender since Paxton Geisel saved 42 against Waterloo on Dec. 28, 2022. On average, Špunar has faced over 37 shots per start through his first three games.

4. Merrill Mends

The Saints were without forward Teddy Merrill during Friday's loss to Omaha as Merrill served a suspension. Merrill, a member of the team's leadership group, will be back in the lineup on Saturday and looking to provide an energy spark.

So far this season, Merrill has three assists and a plus-2 rating for the Fighting Saints.

5. Buc Blitz

The Buccaneers won their first game of the season at the Fall Classic, but lost five-straight entering the weekend. On Friday night, the Bucs dropped their sixth-straight contest in their loss to the RoughRiders.

The Bucs top scorer from last season, Ben Kevan, is back with Des Moines after a 24-goal and 57-point rookie season in the USHL.

Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. CDT at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

