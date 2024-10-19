Caps Tie Franchise Record in 10-2 Win

October 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







Madison tied a franchise best for goals with ten on Friday night in a 10-2 victory over Chicago. The Capitols moved into a tie of first place with the win thanks to a loss by the Dubuque Fighting Saints as well.

In the first period, Diego Johnson(4), Ryker Lee(4), and Drew Waterfield(2) all scored for Madison to take a 3-0 lead prior to the halfway point of the period. Johnson and Lee moved into a tie for the team lead in goals on the season with their goals.

Chicago struck first in the second period with Aidan Dyer picking up his second goal of the season, but Madison had the answer with less than five to go in the period. Gavin Uhlenkamp(2) scored shorthanded to make it 4-1. A pair of defensemen then got in on the action with Charlie Michaud(1) and Ivan Korodiuk(1) scoring to make it 6-1 heading into the second intermission.

In the third, a Steel goaltending change did not stop the Caps from rolling with another four goals finding the score column in the period. Max Rider(1), John Stout(2), Brendan Tighe(1), and Gavin Uhlenkamp(3) were able to find the back of the net in the final period. Chicago added another before things were all said and done to make it 10-2 final.

Things got chippy late in the game with 132 penalty minutes being assessed in the final ten minutes of the period. Eleven players were sent to the locker room early in the contest with misconducts, so it will be interesting to see the consequences from that to see the lineups for tomorrow.

Ajay White picked up his first USHL win in the game stopping 22 of 24 goals in the game. Coming into the game the Capitols had five goals of goal support for White, and the team tripled that tonight.

Ivan Korodiuk and Max Rider scored their first USHL goals in the game.

The Capitols travel to Chicago tomorrow to face off against the Steel once again with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 pm. The game will be streamed on FloHockey with updates being provided through the Capitols social media pages.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

Visit the Capitols website: madcapshockey.com

Engage with the Capitols on X: @madcapshockey

Like the Capitols on Facebook: facebook.com/madcapshockey

Follow the Capitols on Instagram: @madcapshockey

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.