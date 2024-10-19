Stars Win Seventh Straight Game

October 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars picked up their fourth one-goal game of the season with a 3-2 triumph over the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

The Stars scored twice in the second period to earn their seventh straight victory and remain a perfect 3-0 in true road games and match the 2015-16 Stars for the second-best start through nine games in franchise history.

Lincoln (8-1-0-0) was dealt some adversity in the first period when goaltender Yan Shostak exited due to injury at the 17:47 mark but William Prowse rose to the occasion, stopping 17-of-18 shots in relief to earn his third win in as many appearances between the pipes in his first USHL season.

The Phantoms wasted no time preventing a second straight shutout when former Star Michael Mesic scored on a breakaway 24 seconds into the game but Lincoln didn't waste long responding when Lefty Markonidis netted his third goal of the season on a wrist shot from the near dot at the 3:30 mark of the first.

Jack Pechar extended his USHL-best point streak to nine games and simultaneously gave the Stars the lead at the 3:28 mark of the second. Layne Loomer delivered a perfect past from just behind the goal line far-post side and Pechar transferred from the forehand to the backhand to give Lincoln its first lead of the night. Pechar is now tied with Shlaine for the team lead with his fifth goal of the season and the two Stars' 11 points are tied for the most in the USHL.

Head coach Rocky Russo switched things up with the USHL's most potent line by adding in Blake Montgomery on the left wing alongside Daniel Shlaine and Dashel Oliver and was rewarded. Montgomery was denied earlier on the period on a mini breakaway but cashed in shortly after when Shlaine found him on the left wing and Montgomery slipped past the defense at the 14:26 mark of the second.

The Phantoms netted the only goal of the third period to cut the deficit to one and outshot the Stars, 8-4, but could not net the equalizer.

Lincoln returns home on Friday to face when the Tri-City Storm for First Responders Night. All first responders can show their ID badge at the gate receive discounted tickets. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com.

